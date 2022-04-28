4 top-notch places to get amazing jerk eats in Little Jamaica

There is an undeniable flavourful smoke of jerk barbecue that infiltrates the streets of Little Jamaica 24/7.

From Keele Street to Marlee Avenue on Eglinton West, Little Jamaica is full of local businesses that specialize in authentic mouthwatering jerk barbecue.

We made a list of the must-try spots so you can get started on satisfying your jerk craving.

This family-owned business originally from Clarendon, Jamaica, truly brings a taste of the island to the city. It doesn’t just specialize in serving delicious jerk dishes, it also offers other delicious Jamaican dishes. The bonus is the staff here makes a variety of homemade fresh fruit juice, peanut punch, sorrel, peanut punch, and ginger beer.

Address: 1720 Eglinton Avenue West

Phone: 647-348-1175

Not to be confused with Chinese hot pot, Hot Pot offers delicious, sweet, tangy, tender jerk barbecue – without breaking the wallet. Your meal will be affordable and served so fresh, that you have to pick it up from the grill outside. Legends say you can smell the authentic jerk deliciousness from Eglinton West Station.

Address: 1545 Eglinton Avenue West

Phone: 416-460-5183

Raps

Right beside Hot Pot, you can find Raps. This local restaurant has been around for 34 years and counting, it offers traditional Jamaican cuisine fresh from the grill at an affordable price. Oh, and the portions are very generous. Don’t forget to pick up a sweet festival to pair with your meal. Also, it closes at 5 am.

Address: 541 Eglinton Avenue West

Phone: 416-784-0008

Jerk. Pizza. That is all. Caribbean Slice is a new restaurant and the very first Caribbean-themed pizzeria in Little Jamaica. Pizza toppings range from oxtail, and jerk pepperoni to jerk chicken. You can even top it off with creamy jerk sauce. Without a doubt, you can absolutely feel and taste the vibes of the Caribbean in every bite.

Address: 1764 Eglinton Avenue West

Phone: 416-901-3313

