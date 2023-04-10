Burrito chain kicked out of Toronto mall for non-payment of rent

A burrito chain in Toronto was recently forced to close its doors by its landlord allegedly after non-payment of rent.

Avid burrito lovers were shocked to discover that the BarBurrito in Gerrard Square was shuttered close, with a letter posted on its storefront from the landlord.

The first BarBurrito location opened in Toronto in 2005, and the chain now has dozens of locations across the GTA and the rest of Canada.

The chain is known for offering quick grab-and-go quesadillas, tacos, bowls, and of course, as its name suggests, lots of burritos.

The location in Gerrard Square is listed as permanently closed on Google, and despite several attempts from blogTO to contact the restaurant, no staff answered.

The shopping centre in which the burrito chain is located is home to big box stores like Food Basics, Walmart, and the Home Depot, as well as other fast food restaurants such as KFC and Subway.

There’s no telling if the Tex-Mex restaurant will return to its original spot once again, or if another chain will swoop in to replace it.

Gerrard Square is located at 1000 Gerrard Street East.