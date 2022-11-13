Argos advance to Grey Cup for first time in five years

Say it loud, say it proud: the Toronto Argos are heading to the Grey Cup.

Facing off against the Montreal Alouettes, the Argonauts picked up a 34-27 victory on Sunday afternoon at BMO Field to advance to next weekend’s championship game.

Toronto’s quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson led the way for the hosts, picking up a pair of passing touchdowns on the day.

A dime from McLeod Bethel-Thompson extends the Argos lead again! #CFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/fggphUaKVj — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 13, 2022

But Argos backup Chad Kelly wasn’t having a bad day either, going 1-for-1 with a 46 yard TD after being subbed in on a short-yardage package on a second down-and-one situation in the second quarter.

Andrew Harris picked up 42 yards on the ground for the Argonauts, while DaVaris Daniels picked up three receptions for 108 yards to lead Toronto receivers.

Toronto took a 14-3 lead after the first quarter and didn’t look back, holding on the rest of the way for the statement win.

It was their third victory of the year over a classic rival in Montreal, though they did fall 38-33 on the final day of the regular season to the Alouettes.

Toronto last competed in the Grey Cup in 2017, where they beat the Calgary Stampeders 27-24 in Ottawa for the franchise’s 17th national championship.

Toronto is actually 6-0 in their last six appearances in the big game, having last lost a Grey Cup all the way back in 1987.

The Argonauts will face the winner of the BC Lions and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, competing in the West Division Final that kicks off at 4:30 pm ET.

The Grey Cup kicks off Sunday, November 20 at 6 pm ET at Regina’s Mosaic Stadium, with the game being broadcast on TSN.