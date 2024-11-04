The newest upscale steakhouse to open its doors in the city is inviting Toronto to get in touch with its primal side with cozy interiors and a killer menu.

Taking over the space that formerly housed Hyde Lounge, Animl Steakhouse and Cocktail Den is shaping up to become the city’s latest must-visit luxury steakhouse, following in the footsteps of other hot spots like Jacobs & Co., Blue Bovine and BlueBlood. And it’s coming to us from INK Entertainment, the powerhouse group behind buzzy spots like Ultra, Kost and Daphne.

It’ll be a departure from the standard (and, some may say, tired,) approach to steak restaurants the city’s become accustomed to, though.

“Animl represents a new era in the steakhouse experience,” says Charles Khabouth, INK’s founder and CEO, a new era marked by occupying a secluded and cozy space, moving away from the white gloves and loud logos of traditional steakhouses.

Designed by award-winning Toronto-based studio NIVEK REMAS, the restaurant will feature a series of distinct areas, each characterized with distinctly funky decor, like leopard print banquettes, geometric inlaid flooring, wood-panelled walls and mirrored ceilings.

Think ’70s disco den in the most elegant way.

We all know that the interior design of a restaurant is only half as important as the actual food it serves, but it looks like Animl could quite possibly be covered in that department, too.

Headed up by Executive Chef Marc Cheng, who has previously worked at the iconic George on Queen as well as other noteworthy stints at the likes of Patria and Clio, the kitchen will be churning out the usual suspects like premium dry-aged steaks, sides and seafood dishes all designed, as INK says, to “feed your wildest instincts.”

If the wild instincts in question include coming down with a self-induced case of gout after gorging on rare cuts of beef and sumptuous cocktails, then we’re absolutely sure they’re right.

Joining Chef Cheng in the kitchen is Chef de Cuisine Michael Degrazia, who, after a stint at Alobar, is expected to round out the restaurant’s offerings with that signature Michelin sparkle.

While Toronto is certainly not wanting for steakhouses, it could also be argued that thanks to the unwavering popularity of the format, there’s always room for one more — and we, for one, are always glad to see one that breaks the form.

Animl will be located at 420 Wellington Street West and is set to open its doors on Friday, November 15.

It will be open from 5:30 to 10 pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays, and from 5:30 to 11 pm Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.