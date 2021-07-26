Environment Canada issues special air quality statement for Toronto

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Toronto due to continuous “high levels of air pollution” from forest fires.

The city has experienced poor air quality from smoke for almost two days as forest fires in northwestern Ontario rage on.

The statement was extended from Sunday afternoon into Monday as of 5:04 am.

Toronto’s air quality is currently listed at five, “moderate risk” on the Air Quality Health Index.

On a global scale, Toronto ranks sixth, just behind Delhi, India, and ahead of Kuwait City in Kuwait.

“Smoke plumes may move over southern Ontario from forest fires in northwestern Ontario. Air quality may deteriorate if the smoke descends to ground level,” said Environment Canada.

“Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can be harmful to your health.”

Environment Canada warns that residents may experience symptoms like increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches, or shortness of breath.

Those at higher risk include children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease like asthma.