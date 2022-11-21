Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

$800k Toronto house looks straight out of an episode of "Hoarders"

Zoe Demarco
Zoe Demarco
|
Nov 21 2022, 6:29 pm
$800k Toronto house looks straight out of an episode of "Hoarders"
72 Frater Avenue Toronto/CENTURY 21 Percy Fulton Tom Joseph Team

Whoever bought 72 Frater Avenue may have some serious Marie Kondo-ing ahead of them.

Billed as a “wonderful opportunity” for first-time buyers and investors, the East York bungalow sold for $798,000 on November 14 after 76 days on the market.

The listing describes the home as “charming,” but “cluttered” is a more apt description.

From furniture to food to filth, the home is overflowing.

72 Frater Avenue

72 Frater Avenue Toronto/CENTURY 21 Percy Fulton Tom Joseph Team

Beneath rusted pots, old newspapers, and dirty dish towels, the kitchen has tile floors, laminate countertops, and wooden cabinets.

72 Frater Avenue

72 Frater Avenue Toronto/CENTURY 21 Percy Fulton Tom Joseph Team

Even amongst the mess, there’s room to fit a table and chairs.

72 Frater Avenue

72 Frater Avenue Toronto/CENTURY 21 Percy Fulton Tom Joseph Team

The living room has hardwood floors, as well as several cans of Febreeze, an empty bag of ice melt, and two boxes of latex gloves. The TV placement is questionable, too.

72 Frater Avenue

72 Frater Avenue Toronto/CENTURY 21 Percy Fulton Tom Joseph Team

Clothes, plastic water bottles, and toilet paper are strewn about the primary bedroom.

72 Frater Avenue

72 Frater Avenue Toronto/CENTURY 21 Percy Fulton Tom Joseph Team

There’s also an empty bag that once contained bananas.

72 Frater Avenue

72 Frater Avenue Toronto/CENTURY 21 Percy Fulton Tom Joseph Team

The second bedroom is also covered in clothes — and a lamp. Monsters are probably too afraid to hide in the closet.

72 Frater Avenue

72 Frater Avenue Toronto/CENTURY 21 Percy Fulton Tom Joseph Team

The basement is finished and has its own kitchen and a separate entrance.

It also has an overturned couch, a ripped-out smoke alarm, and broken blinds.

72 Frater Avenue

72 Frater Avenue Toronto/CENTURY 21 Percy Fulton Tom Joseph Team

Whether mould or dirty, the floor is covered in a layer of something undesirable.

72 Frater Avenue

72 Frater Avenue Toronto/CENTURY 21 Percy Fulton Tom Joseph Team

A disassembled cardboard box and an old suitcase lay scattered in the hallway.

72 Frater Avenue

72 Frater Avenue Toronto/CENTURY 21 Percy Fulton Tom Joseph Team

The bathtub is suspiciously clean.

72 Frater Avenue

72 Frater Avenue Toronto/CENTURY 21 Percy Fulton Tom Joseph Team

A dark room usually makes for a good night’s sleep, but the dingy basement bedroom, with its bare mattress and possible dishrack, doesn’t appear conducive to sweet dreams.

72 Frater Avenue

72 Frater Avenue Toronto/CENTURY 21 Percy Fulton Tom Joseph Team

A rusted washing machine sits amidst boxes, bins, books, and what appears to be an old desk. That box of garbage bags will surely come in handy, though.

72 Frater Avenue

72 Frater Avenue Toronto/CENTURY 21 Percy Fulton Tom Joseph Team

Check out the full listing here.

This article was originally published on blogTO at https://www.blogto.com/real-estate-toronto/2022/11/72-frater-avenue-toronto/

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Zoe DemarcoZoe Demarco
+ Real Estate
+ Toronto Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.