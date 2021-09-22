7 stunning photos of Canada's whimsical fall season (CONTEST)

Please note: As of July 16, Ontario has entered Step 3 of its phased reopening plan. While restrictions have been relaxed, if you go out, maintain physical distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

Autumn is a seasonal favourite among Canadians — and it’s no wonder. The mild temperatures are a departure from the sweltering summer heat and shivering winters.

Home to beautifully contrasting landscapes — from soaring mountains to vast plains and incessant stretches of forest — it’s always fun to see how this colourful season unfolds from coast to coast.

This is also precisely what makes fall such a wonderful time for a local getaway. The great news is, you can get one step closer to making those travel dreams come true with a little help from a $2,500 cash giveaway, courtesy of Ram 1500.

With an available air suspension, expansive rear-seat legroom, and towing up to 12,750 lbs, the Ram 1500 is the ideal road trip companion for you, your tallest friends, and your biggest toys. You’ll never get bored with innovations like the 12-inch multimedia touchscreen for endless on-route entertainment.

Before we let you in on how to score some extra cash, allow us to provide you with some autumnal inspiration.

Algonquin Provincial Park, Ontario

October in Algonquin Provincial Park feels like stepping into a kaleidoscope of rich ember, mustard, and verdant hues. Its lush forests in combination with its many rivers and lakes will have you seeing double the natural beauty.

Cape Breton, Nova Scotia

Travelling to Cape Breton Island in maritime Nova Scotia is like stepping into a landscape painting. Home to a rugged coastline along the Gulf of St. Lawrence (where whales can often be spotted) and countless hiking trails, the area becomes even more sublime during the fall months.

Hautes-Gorges-de-la-Riviere-Malbaie National Park, Quebec

This stunning national park in Quebec’s Charlevoix region is part of an expansive UNESCO biosphere reserve. The rugged terrain, which spans over 200 kilometres of the boreal forest, becomes tinged with golden tones in the post-summer months.

Toronto, Ontario

Even urban spaces aren’t immune to the charms of this most vibrant season. It’s the perfect time of year to grab a pumpkin-infused drink, head to the park for a jaunt, and collect some colourful leaves before retreating home for a hardy, comforting meal.

Butchart Gardens, Victoria, British Columbia

This impressive collection of gardens on Vancouver Island is worth visiting year-round but in the fall, its 55 acres of garden, 26 greenhouses, and 900 plant varieties transform into a stunning display of colour. It’s the perfect place to get lost on a sunny, brisk afternoon.

Killarney Provincial Park, Ontario

Situated in the wetlands of Georgian Bay in Northern Ontario, Killarney Provincial Park’s notoriously challenging hike called The Crack is worth the trek. At the end of the trail, you’ll catch a glimpse of the Canadian shield and its glacier-shaped pink granite cliffs dotted with vividly coloured trees.

Kananaskis, Alberta

Canmore and Banff neighbour Kananaskis Country where you’ll find five provincial parks enveloped within 4,000 kilometres of unfettered nature. Exploring its many recreation areas and footpaths, you can marvel at the contrast between the chalky mountainscape and the vibrant conifers.

Win a trip

To inspire Canadians to reconnect with their local wonders, Ram Trucks is offering a cash prize for a weekend getaway to one lucky winner.

All you have to do is fill out the form below to enter for your chance to win $2,500 towards the ultimate trip of your choice.

To learn more about what makes the Ram 1500 the ultimate set of wheels, visit ramtruck.ca.