7 records set in 17-goal game between Leafs and Red Wings

If you wanted to see the Toronto Maple Leafs set a whole whack of records, Saturday’s game was the time to do so.

The Leafs took a 7-2 lead into the third period last night against the Detroit Red Wings, in what should’ve been a dominating but fairly straightforward victory.

And then things got weird, with Detroit scoring five third period goals, while Toronto added three of their own. Final score: Toronto 10, Detroit 7.

While admittedly using the term a little liberally, here are seven records that the Leafs (and Red Wings) tied or set on Saturday night:

1. Highest scoring game in the NHL in 11 years

The two teams combined for the most goals in a single game since the Winnipeg Jets and Philadelphia Flyers on October 27, 2011, a 9-8 win for Winnipeg.

The most goals before that was a 10-8 win for the San Jose Sharks over the Pittsburgh Penguins on January 13, 1996.

Meanwhile, the all-time high scoring record (21) was set on two occasions: a 14-7 win by the Montreal Canadiens over the Toronto St. Patricks on Jan. 10, 1920, and a 12-9 win by the Edmonton Oilers over Chicago on December 11, 1985.

2. Most goals by the Leafs in 15 years

The Leafs’ ten goals was the first time they’d done so in 15 years, last scoring a decade on January 4, 2007 in a 10-2 win over Boston.

In total, they’ve hit the mark 36 times in their history, but just three times since 1989. In other words, you probably won’t see another performance from the Leafs like this until about 2037 or so, should current trends hold up.

3. Most goals against in a Leafs win in 36 years

The thing about high-scoring hockey games that usually goes underdiscussed is how terrible the goaltending performances usually are, as both teams used two goalies in this one.

Last night for Toronto, Jack Campbell gave up five goals on 22 shots before being pulled in the third period, while Petr Mrazek let in two goals on just eight shots against in just over 15 minutes of action. For Detroit, Thomas Greiss let in four goals on 14 shots, while Alex Nedjelkovic let in six goals on 25 shots.

The all-time record for most goals scored in a Leafs game was an 11-9 win over the Oilers on January 11, 1986 — which was coincidentally also the most goals the Leafs have given up in a win. Amazingly, Tim Bernhardt stayed in for all nine goals (on 31 shots against) and picked up the win.

4. Most points by a Leaf in 16 years

Mitch Marner stole the show last night for Toronto, picking up four goals and two assists to lead the Leafs in scoring. It was the first hat trick of Marner’s career, and the first four-goal game for the Leafs since John Tavares did so in March of 2019.

But perhaps more impressively, Marner’s six-point game was the first for the Leafs since Mats Sundin had four goals and two assists in a 6-5 win over the Florida Panthers on April 11, 2006.

5. Least ice time by Marner in four seasons

Wrap your head around this one: despite all the records the Leafs set, Marner actually didn’t play all that much.

In registering his six points, Marner played just 15:07 of ice time, the lowest non-injury related total he’s had since November 2018. Marner played 22 shifts, with his four goals coming on just six shots.

Marner had four goals and two assists tonight in 15:07 of ice time. That's the least he's ever played in a game under Keefe. Other than when he got hurt in 2019, that's his lowest total in 3.5 years (Nov 2018). Efficient night. — Kevin Papetti (@KPapetti) February 27, 2022

6. Most points by a Leafs rookie in 50 years

This one is a little contentious if you’re an NHL “rookie” purist, but Michael Bunting’s five-point game (one goal, four assists) is the most by a Leafs rookie since Kent Douglas on Dec. 15, 1962.

The 26-year-old Bunting is technically in his third season in the NHL, but by virtue of never hitting the 25-game threshold in his first two years with the Arizona Coyotes, is still eligible for the NHL’s Calder Trophy as rookie of the year. His 18 goals are first amongst rookies, while he sits second in points with 42.

7. Most goals by one team without a power play goal in 28 years

Alright, now we might just be getting to the end of the line. The Leafs scored nine even strength goals last night, while Ondrej Kase added a shorthanded marker late in the third period.

But despite the Leafs having the league’s best power-play (at 30%) this season, the team actually didn’t have a single power play opportunity on the night. By doing so, the Leafs are the first team to score 10 or more goals in a game with none coming on the power play since the Calgary Flames’ 13-1 win over San Jose on Feb. 10, 1993.