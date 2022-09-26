5 Toronto food events to check out this week: September 26 to October 2

September has flown by, but its final week still has plenty to show for itself foodwise. There are a packed few days of festivities coming up, so we hope you’re hungry!

Check out these awesome food events happening in Toronto from September 26 to October 2.

From September 17 to October 3, The Pint will serve Oktoberfest-inspired beers and menu items like German Bratwurst, Pork Schnitzel, and Pretzel Bites. There will also be German pop music and Bavarian Folk in the evenings.

When: September 17 to October 3

Where: 227 Front Street West, Toronto

This event sees Eataly close its doors to the public so ticket holders can “enjoy endless eats, tasting pours, and unlimited entertainment” at 15+ food stations and 5+ bars throughout Eataly.

Eataly will be closed to the public, and there will be three ticketed entry times (6, 7, and 7:30 pm).

When: Friday, September 30, from 6 to 11 pm; three ticketed entry times (6, 7 and 7:30 pm)

Where: Manulife Centre — 55 Bloor Street West, Toronto

Tickets: Buy online

Celebrate the coming together of Afro-Caribbean culture at this fabulous food festival, bringing the very best of Afro-Caribbean cuisine, music, art and culture into the spotlight. Better yet, the event is free and open to all ages.

When: Saturday, October 1 from 12 pm to 9 pm

Where: Celebration Square, 300 City Square Drive, Mississauga

On Thursday, September 29, celebrating its longevity and historical significance, festivities will begin. Visitors are invited to raise a glass to the city’s most treasured location while they soak in the surroundings.

Tickets cost $55 and will include a complimentary cocktail on arrival, access to live music performances, snacks, a slice of birthday cake, a full tour of The Distillery Historic District’s Whiskey Lounge and a spectacular firework display.

When: September 29, 6 pm to 10 pm

Where: The Distillery Historic District

Tickets: Buy online

Dig into some of the best Halal food Toronto has on offer, on top of carnival rides and games, food-eating competitions, and a display of rare and exotic supercars and motorcycles.

Tickets are free, but register beforehand to solidify your spot.

When: September 30, 5 pm to 12 am, October 1, 12 pm to 12 am, October 2, 12 pm to 12 am

Where: 2200 South Sheridan Way, Mississauga

Tickets: Register here