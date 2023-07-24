This $14M house in Ontario has an indoor garage that fits over 95 cars (PHOTOS)

“Miami Vice meets Hollywood nice,” reads the listing for 4490 Henderson Road, which at first glance is an odd way to describe a house in Milton, Ontario.

But at second glance, it is oddly fitting.

This luxury estate, which was just built this year, is a massive 35,000-square-foot home with 19,000 square feet of living space – because the other 16,000 square feet are strictly for cars.

4490 Henderson Road is the ultimate house for car enthusiasts.

It features an indoor car salon that has room for more than 95 cars, which is more than some parking garages have space for in Toronto.

There’s also a glass elevator from the underground garage to a hobby workshop.

This house, which cost $12 million to build, is almost more garage than house, but that’s not to say the home isn’t something to marvel at.

You might also like: Toronto home prices are tanking as people abandon the turbulent market

Tenant who felt threatened by landlord sued for moving out without notice

You now have to make more than double minimum wage to afford rent in Toronto

The unique design of the home offers vistas of the 3.5 acres of surrounding land from almost any room in the house.

The interior design is modern, sleek and minimal, with clean porcelain floors, and futuristic LED lighting throughout.

The home boasts six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

The principal rooms are vast with tons of natural light thanks to the oversized windows.

The kitchen is top-of-the-line, with custom appliances and a 12-foot waterfall island in the middle.

According to the listing, the kitchen alone cost $1 million to build.

The kitchen is also open-concept with the dining room, making it great for entertaining.

And if you thought this luxury home didn’t come with even more features, you’d be sorely mistaken.

It also features a wine room, home theatre, and a multi-level infinity pool with a submersible window to the bar.

The home is so turnkey that it is even sold with the furniture.

And if you were ever worried about security, the home comes with a custom state-of-the-art fingerprint door system imported all the way from Spain.

The home is currently listed for $14,399,000 – an almost $500,000 drop from the original listing price of $14,888,000.