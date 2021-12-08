20 vintage photos of Toronto during the holidays that you need to see
Toronto may have changed quite a bit over the last 100 years or so, but looking back on vintage photos from the holiday season lets us know that some things in the city that are entirely timeless.
From the Santa Claus parade to outdoor ice skating to tobogganing in the park, some Toronto traditions will never change — and we have the photos to prove it.
Thanks to the Toronto History archive, we can get a glimpse into the city’s holiday season as far back as 1908. And from the looks of things, there is not only documentation of the many things we still love today about Toronto’s holiday season, but also some of the things that we’re less enthused about, like slushy and slippery city streets.
From early 1900s winter scenes to the 1973 Toronto Symphony Christmas concert, here are 20 vintage holiday photos that you need to see.
Snowy Yonge Street looking north from Queen Street, 1915
City Hall Christmas tree, 1955
Eaton’s Santa Claus Parade, 1930
Shriners Santa Claus at Empire Theatre, 1925
North York market Christmas display, 1920
Children looking at toys in window, 1922
Children’s Christmas party, 1917
Eaton’s Santa Claus Parade Mother Goose float, 1930
Toronto Regiment Christmas tea, 1928
Christmas display at Old St. Charles Hotel, Yonge Street, 1908
High Park toboggan runs, 1914
Toronto Symphony Christmas concert at Massey Hall, 1973
