14 movies and TV shows filming in Toronto this June

Hello June! The start of a new month means some new productions filming right here in Toronto. Ontario may have been under a Stay-at-Home order for the past few months, but regardless the show(s) must go on! These local productions are up and running in the Toronto area this month.

Here are 14 movies and TV shows filming in the city this June.

Wedding Season

Netflix’s Wedding Season is a new comedy movie that started filming in the GTA at the end of April and will continue into June. There haven’t been many details released just yet, but the movie is slated to be a romantic comedy that stars Suraj Sharma, Pallavi Shard, Sean Kleier and Toronto’s Rizwan Manji.

Luckiest Girl Alive

Luckiest Girl Alive will set up production in Toronto this month, with filming expected to continue into July. The new feature film will star Mila Kunis and is based on the best-selling book by the same name by Jessica Knoll, who is also writing the movie’s screenplay.

13: The Musical

13: The Musical will be filming in the city this June through to August. With long list of child actors cast in the musical film, the new movie (an adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name) will be another one of Netflix’s live-action family flicks.

Murdoch Mysteries – Season 15

The long-running series Murdoch Mysteries is back on location in Toronto again for its 15th season, with production expected to continue into 2022. Starring Yannick Bisson, Hélène Joy, and Jonny Harris, this Canadian drama series follows Toronto-based detective William Murdoch as he solves crimes at the turn of the century.

Umbrella Academy – Season 3

The Umbrella Academy is filming in the Toronto area this month with production expected to continue into August. Based on the comic book series The Umbrella Academy by Gerard Way, the series is currently going by its code name of “Chroma.” Notable cast members include Elliot Page and Tom Hopper.

Station Eleven

The new miniseries Station Eleven is currently filming in Toronto and is expected to continue into August. The premise for the series, which will have 10 episodes, is based on Emily St. John Mandel’s 2014 novel of the same name about a flu pandemic that takes over the world. Station Eleven will star Canadian actress Mackenzie Davis and Himesh Patel.

Locke & Key – Season 3

Locke & Key is back on location in Toronto! While production for season two just wrapped this past March, the series is back in Toronto to start filming again for its third season. This supernatural horror show streams on Netflix and was adapted from a comic book series written by Joe Hill. The series focuses on the Locke family who moves into their deceased father’s family home.

Jack Reacher – Season 1

Amazon’s new series reboot Jack Reacher is filming in the Toronto area until July. The series is based on Lee Child’s debut Jack Reacher novel, The Killing Floor, and the series will star Alan Ritchson as the lead. You may remember Ritchson as Hawk/Hank Hall in the TV series Titans, which was also filmed in Toronto as well. Production is expected to continue into the summer months.

Chucky – Season 1

Calling all horror fans! Who could forget about this vintage doll that comes alive and seriously freaked out a lot of people during the 90s with multiple slasher films?! While filming was previously delayed, the new series Chucky will finally be on location in the Toronto area this month with production continuing into August.

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 4

Star Trek: Discovery will be filming season four in Toronto until September. Commonly referred to by its code name “Green Harvest,” the series is set approximately 10 years before the original Star Trek series and stars Sonequa Martin-Green and Doug Jones among others.

Mayor of Kingstown – Season 1

Mayor of Kingstown is a new series from Paramount+ that will be on location in Toronto this June through to September. The crime drama stars Jeremy Renner as the heir to his family’s criminal empire in the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan. The series will also examine America’s prison system.

See – Season 2

Starring Jason Momoa, See is on location in Toronto to shoot its second season, with most filming taking place at Cinespace Film Studios. The series’ first season was originally filmed in British Columbia, but filming was moved to Toronto for season two. Production started in late October and will continue into the summer.

The Boys – Season 3

Based on the comic book The Boys by Garth Ennis, this superhero drama series is back filming in Toronto for its third season. With a long cast list including Karl Urban, Chace Crawford, Erin Moriarty, and Dominique McElligott among others, the series was created by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Eric Kripke. Production is expected to continue into August.

Y: The Last Man – Season 1

FX on Hulu’s Y: The Last Man is currently filming in the GTA this June. The new American drama series is based on the comic book of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan. Set post-apocalyptic world, the series is currently filming in the Mississauga area with production expected to continue into the summer months. The series will star Diane Lane and Ben Schnetzer among others.