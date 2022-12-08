12 Days of Giveaways: Win a one year subscription to Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated home streaming service for movies and shows produced by an impressive selection of canonised film and tv studios such as, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic and of course, Disney.

As part of Daily Hive’s 12 Days of Giveaways Disney+ are gifting a one year subscription to its platform, granting the winner enviable access to the studio’s unrivalled archive of cult classics!

The ever-diversifying platform offers an exclusive collection of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action, animated series, and short-form content.

The prize

Annual Subscription to Disney+

This prize package is valued at $$119.99

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveCanada, @DailyHiveToronto, and @Disneyplusca on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

Win a one year subscription to Disney Plus in @DailyHiveVan’s #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3Y7uLoO Follow @DailyHiveVAN and RT to enter!

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28.

Contest Guidelines