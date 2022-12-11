12 Days of Giveaways: Tuck into a $400 Craig’s Cookies prize pack

This year, Craig Pike, founder of Craig’s Cookies is going all out for the holidays with another helping of his Mom’s highly sought after nostalgic Newfoundland cookie recipe! But it doesn’t end there. Earlier this year Craig launched a new creative endeavour, That Choir – a professional Ontario based choir coveted for their haunting choral melodies and inimitable quality.

If like the rest of Canada you are obsessed with all this Craig, stop hesitating and enter Daily Hive’s 12 Days of Giveaways for the chance to win a delighful Craig’s cookies prize package, which includes tickets to see his newly formed choir perform.

The Prize

One dozen Craig’s Cookies for you and 10 friends

Two tickets to That Choir Carols, Craig’s new professional choir at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church on December 17, 2022 @ 3PM OR December 18 at 8PM.

The prize is valued at $400

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveToronto, @dishedtoronto, and @craigscookies on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry)



2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win a cookie prize pack from Craig’s Cookies and two tickets to That Choir Carols @DailyHiveTo’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3hf5VTq Follow @DailyHiveTO and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)

Loading…

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm ET on December 14, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter.

Contest Guidelines