The Sheraton Centre Hotel recently wrapped up its largest renovation in its 50-year history. Now boasting a modernly refurbished lobby, with private meeting rooms and state-of-the-art shared working space, a newly conceptualized culinary experience in the form of 43 Down, a re-vamped heated indoor pool and a full-service fitness centre, open 24 hours.

Moreover, the beautifully re-imagined Club Lounge sets the tone for a relaxed city getaway or business trip. Detach from the round-the-clock hustle and bustle of the main lobby and revel in a spectacular view of downtown Toronto from 43 floors up, sip on a freshly made cocktail made to order, or entertain clients in a casual, yet high-end setting.

As part of Daily Hive’s 12 Days of Giveaways, The Sheraton Centre Hotel is offering an unmissable deal for one randomly selected winner to make the most of.

The Prize

The prize includes:

One night’s stay at the Sheraton Centre Toronto with a Club Lounge upgrade

access to the 43rd-floor Club Lounge,

breakfast and evening appetizers.

$200 to spend at 43 Down mixology lounge for a cocktail and dining experience.



This prize is valued at $750

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow, @DishedToronto, @BlogTO, and @sheratoncentretoronto on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win a SheratonToronto staycation through @DailyHiveToronto’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3ETP68y Follow @DailyHiveTO and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm ET on December 19. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28.

