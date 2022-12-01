12 Days of Giveaways: $700 getaway at The Beach Motel

As another unrelenting and frosty Ontario winter swiftly rolls in, our well-being hangs in the balance, waiting to be swayed favourably in the direction of a leisurely getaway.

The Beach Motel, in Southampton, Ontario, sits just steps away from the sweeping shores of Lake Huron, offering a picture-perfect escape curated to offset those winter blues.

This Christmas, The Beach Motel is offering the chance to ride the wave of its wildly successful summer season, with a cozy winter vacay.

Enter for a chance to win and indulge in its Warm and Bubbly package, which includes a selection of winter amenities, and a seasonal menu at The SandBar restaurant.

The newly conceptualized boutique hotel boasts a quaint and luxurious atmosphere centred around sustainable and luxurious living. With 17 specially designed suites, a health-forward restaurant, and a picturesque rooftop patio, as well as an outdoor barrel sauna, and top-of-the-range spa.

The Beach Motel is owned and operated by Southampton couple Dane and Samantha Buttenaar.

The prize

The Beach Motel’s new ‘Warm & Bubbly’ experience for two includes:

A one-night accommodation for two at The Beach Motel in Southampton, ON

An 80-minute ultimate aromatherapy experience at The Spahhh

Dinner for two at The SandBar

Two Beach Motel chocolate bars and a signature snack consisting of mixed nuts, popcorn and seeds delivered to your room as a ‘Netflix nightcap’

Continental breakfast

Experience is subject to motel and therapist availability and must be redeemed between Jan 1, 2023, and March 31, 2023.

This prize package is valued at $700

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow, @DailyHiveToronto, @BlogTo, and @thebeachmotel on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win a $700 The Beach Motel Getaway @DailyHiveTO’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3EUwTYh Follow @DailyHiveTO and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm ET on December 19. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28.

Contest Guidelines