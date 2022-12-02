12 Days of Giveaways: $550 one night stay at SoHo Hotel Toronto

Toronto’s Soho Hotel prides itself not only on the promise of a self-indulgent stay but as a boutique hotel poised in the dazzling light of downtown.

As a part of Daily Hive’s 12 days of Giveaways, The Soho Hotel is offering some lucky winners the chance to dabble in the height of luxury for one night only.

Make the most of the hotel’s world-class amenities and services during your stay, including the saltwater pool, steam room, and state-of-the-art gym. Opt for a cozy night in and make the most of your room’s amenities or take advantage of its prime location and explore the very best of Toronto.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The SoHo Hotel (@sohohoteltoronto)

The Prize

The prize includes:

A one-night stay in a Premier Luxury guest room, with breakfast for two people at Moretti and Molton Brown amenities.

Amenities include:

525 sq. ft. featuring One King Bed

Italian Frette Linens

Spacious Sahara Marble Bathroom with Heated Flooring

Molton Brown Bath Amenities imported from the United Kingdom

Separate Glass Shower with Dornbracht Fixtures

Deep Soaker Tub (subject to availability)

In-room Wi-Fi

55-inch LG TV

Separate 80 sq. ft. Dressing Area with Maple Millwork

Bedside Controls for Drapes and Sconces

Award-winning Equo LED Reading Lamps

Floor-to-ceiling Windows Provide Abundant Natural Light

Complimentary In-room Coffee/Tea

Roll Away Bed Available (additional cost)

This prize package is valued at $500

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow, @DailyHiveToronto, @BlogTo, and @sohohoteltoronto on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Toronto (@dailyhivetoronto)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win a $550 one-night stay at Soho Hotel with @DailyHiveToronto’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3u9uaVU Follow @DailyHiveTO and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm ET on December 19. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28.

Contest Guidelines