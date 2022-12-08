12 Days of Giveaways: $500 Dinner for four at Dog & Tiger Kitchen & Bar

In September of 2022, The Dog and Tiger Kitchen & Bar, transitioned to a farm-to-table structure. With Executive Chef, Thomas Salvo at the helm and Sous Chefs Josue Vergara and Damon Martin by his side. Thanks to their dynamism and collaborative instincts The Dog and Tiger now boasts a refreshed and thoughtfully reimagined menu featuring food from local farms, fisheries and butchers as well as signature cocktails and biodynamic wine to be relished in the comfort of a heated winter patio. If a festive farm to table experience sounds enticing to you, enter Daily Hive’s 12 Days of Giveaways for the chance to win a delicious dinner for four! The Dog and Tiger offers a full brunch menu every Saturday and Sunday from 11AM to 3PM, and serves dinner Tuesday through Sunday from 5PM to 10:30PM (with the bar open until midnight).

The Prize

A dinner for four on Toronto’s best-kept-secret winter patio

The prize is valued at $500

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm ET on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 28.

