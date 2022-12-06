As always the holiday season is reserved for wholesome family time, overeating, guilt-free midday naps, and drowning in the chaos of buying gifts for everyone you’re related to.

But Marben restaurant in Toronto is looking to lighten the load this Christmas, with a festive giveaway to good to miss; a farm-to-table brunch for four, including booze, obviously.

The prize

A farm-to-table brunch for four.

Marben prides itself on serving locally sourced ingredients of the highest quality. Offering a menu of seasonal dishes with a British twist. Dig into a traditional English Breakfast made with bubble and squeak hash and applewood smoked bacon or Fried Chicken, served with Japanese cabbage pancake and orange miso hot honey.

This prize package is valued at $300

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow, @DailyHiveToronto, @DishedToronto, and @marbenresto on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win a $300 Marben Restaurant farm-to-table brunch @DailyHiveTO’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3Yc0LIP Follow @DailyHiveTO and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm ET on December 19. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28.

Contest Guidelines