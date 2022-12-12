12 Days of Giveaways: $200 Lunch at Warehouse for four
Warehouse is a staple of the Queen Street bar scene, serving up crazy affordable and insanely delicious food and drink. It’s menu has something for everyone, wether you’re looking to fill up on a juicy burger or get in some greens, Warehouse has you covered.
Enter Daily Hive’s 12 Days of Giveaways for a chance to win a lunch for you and 3 friends to enjoy at one the city’s best loved bars!
The Prize
- Win lunch for you and three friends at The Warehouse’s famous Queen Street location
The prize is valued at $200
How to enter
To enter to win, do at least one of the following:
1. Follow @DailyHiveToronto, @dishedtoronto, and @queenstreetwarehouse on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry)
2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)
- Win lunch at The Warehouse’s famous Queen Street location @DailyHiveTo’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3UKp6SQ Follow @DailyHiveTO and RT to enter!
3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)
Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm ET on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 28.