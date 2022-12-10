Shangri-La Toronto prides itself on providing an all-around elevated experience, offering an exclusive yet inviting atmosphere at the heart of Canada’s largest city.

This year, as part of Daily Hive’s 12 days of giveaways Shangri-La’s tantalising charm could be yours to enjoy.

The Hotel boasts a stunning range of rooms and suites, two unique dining concepts, curated experiences, and exceptional customer service.

Shangri-La Toronto is also your destination for holiday dining and entertaining. Make plans for The Nutcracker Afternoon Tea, Fireside Cocktails, and even Veuve Clicquot In The Snow.

The Hotel is open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day for various and delicious brunch and dinner seatings. And there are two exciting New Year’s Eve party options to choose from this year: A Night At The Disco in Toronto’s Urban Living Room and Understated Elegance at Bosk.

If a taste of luxury tickles your fancy, keep scrolling for a chance to win this epic giveaway!