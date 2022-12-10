12 Days of Giveaways: $1200 Shangri-La luxury getaway package
Shangri-La Toronto prides itself on providing an all-around elevated experience, offering an exclusive yet inviting atmosphere at the heart of Canada’s largest city.
This year, as part of Daily Hive’s 12 days of giveaways Shangri-La’s tantalising charm could be yours to enjoy.
The Hotel boasts a stunning range of rooms and suites, two unique dining concepts, curated experiences, and exceptional customer service.
Shangri-La Toronto is also your destination for holiday dining and entertaining. Make plans for The Nutcracker Afternoon Tea, Fireside Cocktails, and even Veuve Clicquot In The Snow.
The Hotel is open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day for various and delicious brunch and dinner seatings. And there are two exciting New Year’s Eve party options to choose from this year: A Night At The Disco in Toronto’s Urban Living Room and Understated Elegance at Bosk.
If a taste of luxury tickles your fancy, keep scrolling for a chance to win this epic giveaway!
The Prize
- A one-night stay in a premier view room at Shangri-La Toronto with incredible views of downtown Toronto
- Signature Afternoon Tea for two in Lobby Lounge, savour in a modern Canadian menu, premium teas and a five-star compendium of wines, cocktails and spirits.
- Enjoy a selection of sweet, savoury and baked items. Paired with a wide range of Specialty Teas and a glass of bubbly. Relish in the vibrant atmosphere of our Lobby Lounge with live music. This Prize is worth $1200
How to enter
To enter to win, do at least one of the following:
1. Follow @DailyHiveToronto, @BlogTO, and @shangrilato on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry)
2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)
- Win the ultimate Shangri-La Toronto package @DailyHiveTO’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3BnvF6V Follow @DailyHiveTO and RT to enter!
3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)
Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm ET on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 28.