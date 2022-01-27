Reserve your Valentine's Day dinner at one of these romantic Seattle restaurants

Do you know where you’re eating this Valentine’s Day?

With less than a month until the big day, make sure to get your reservation in before it’s too late.

We’ve compiled a list of Valentine’s Day specials taking place around Seattle.

You might also like: These are some of the most romantic restaurants in Seattle

9 perfect presents that are sure to please this Valentine's Day

Find the perfect Valentine's Day gift at these 7 Seattle stores

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ray’s Boathouse (@raysboathouse)

Ray’s Boathouse and Cafe is now accepting reservations for Valentine’s Day weekend. Enjoy waterfront seating and indulge in incredible Northwest seafood and house-made desserts.

Location: 6049 Seaview Avenue NW, Seattle

Phone: 206-789-3770

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conversation (@conversationseattle)

Conversation Kitchen and Bar is hosting an entire Valentine’s Day weekend extravaganza. Enjoy a $95 five-course menu with oysters on the half shell, winter squash risotto, a choice of three entrees, and more. If you choose to dine on the weekend, enjoy a $75 three-course menu instead.

Location: 110 Stewart Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-512-1097

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canlis (@canlisrestaurant)

Dress up and enjoy a gorgeous five-course Valentine’s Day dinner prepared by executive chef Aisha Ibrahim. Each meal is $185 and reservations are required. Additional options for vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free guests are always available.

Location: 2576 Aurora Avenue North, Seattle

Phone: 206-283-3313

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M O N S O O N (@eatdrinkmonsoon)

Enjoy splitting a whole Dungeness crab for two at Monsoon. For $90, you can enjoy Whole wokked Dungeness crab, five-spice, peppercorn, and papaya salad. The meal is served with Garlic Noodle and Banana Cake for dessert.

Location: 615 19th Avenue E, Seattle

Phone: 206-325-2111

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cafe Flora (@cafefloraveg)

Enjoy an all-vegan Valentine’s Day with Cafe Flora, available as a dine-in option or a pre-ordered takeout to enjoy at home. Each four-course meal is perfectly portioned for two and costs $150. There’s also a beverage addition for $45 that comes with three beverages. Place your order online at cafeflora.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Lakehouse (@thelakehousebellevue)

James Beard Award-winning Chef Jason Wilson has created an opulent four-course Valentine’s dinner sure to please. There are options for both omnivore and vegetarian menus, as well as two tiers of sommelier-crafted wine pairings, also available to refresh your evening. Make a reservation at The Lakehouse online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Fermo (@sanfermoseattle)

San Fermo serves up incredibly delicious Italian fare. We love their saffron spaghetti bolognese, bucatini alla carbonara, crab triangoli, pan-seared pork belly, and antipasti board. Reservations are now available online.

Location: 5341 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle

Phone: 206-342-1530

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Walrus and the Carpenter (@thewalrusbar)

Enjoy special a la carte dishes in addition to their regular dinner menu from Saturday, February 12 through Monday, February 14. Special dishes include foie gras torchon, shaved leg of lamb, uni deviled eggs, black cod brandade croquette, beet salad, and chocolate pot de creme.

Location: 4743 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle

Phone: 206-395-9227

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hotel Sorrento | Est. 1909 (@hotelsorrentoseattle)

On Valentine’s Day, Hotel Sorrento is serving up a $50 three-course dinner. Enjoy shrimp scampi, slow-roasted cherry tomatoes, arugula and parmesan courses, two spaghetti and meatballs, marinara and garlic toast, and three chocolate raspberry devil’s food cakes. The meal is available for both dine-in and takeout.

Location: 900 Madison Street, Seattle

Phone: 800-426-1265

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 13 Coins Restaurant (@13coins_restaurant)

13 Coins is serving up a special Valentine’s Day dinner special, available for dine-in or takeout.

Location: 255 S King Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-682-2513

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goldfinch Tavern (@goldfinchtavern)

The Goldfinch Tavern team is featuring a four-course dinner for $115 per person, inclusive of a selection of appetizers, pasta, entrée and dessert. Reservations are recommended.

Location: 99 Union Street, Seattle

Facebook | Instagram