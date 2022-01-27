FoodEventsRestaurants & BarsFood EventsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Reserve your Valentine's Day dinner at one of these romantic Seattle restaurants

|
Jan 27 2022, 1:00 am
Lucky Business/Shutterstock

Do you know where you’re eating this Valentine’s Day?

With less than a month until the big day, make sure to get your reservation in before it’s too late.

We’ve compiled a list of Valentine’s Day specials taking place around Seattle.

Ray’s Boathouse

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ray’s Boathouse (@raysboathouse)

Ray’s Boathouse and Cafe is now accepting reservations for Valentine’s Day weekend. Enjoy waterfront seating and indulge in incredible Northwest seafood and house-made desserts.

Location: 6049 Seaview Avenue NW, Seattle
Phone: 206-789-3770
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Conversation Kitchen and Bar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Conversation (@conversationseattle)

Conversation Kitchen and Bar is hosting an entire Valentine’s Day weekend extravaganza. Enjoy a $95 five-course menu with oysters on the half shell, winter squash risotto, a choice of three entrees, and more. If you choose to dine on the weekend, enjoy a $75 three-course menu instead.

Location: 110 Stewart Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-512-1097
Facebook | Instagram

Canlis

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Canlis (@canlisrestaurant)

Dress up and enjoy a gorgeous five-course Valentine’s Day dinner prepared by executive chef Aisha Ibrahim. Each meal is $185 and reservations are required. Additional options for vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free guests are always available.

Location: 2576 Aurora Avenue North, Seattle
Phone: 206-283-3313
Instagram

Monsoon Seattle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by M O N S O O N (@eatdrinkmonsoon)

Enjoy splitting a whole Dungeness crab for two at Monsoon. For $90, you can enjoy Whole wokked Dungeness crab, five-spice, peppercorn, and papaya salad. The meal is served with Garlic Noodle and Banana Cake for dessert.

Location: 615 19th Avenue E, Seattle
Phone: 206-325-2111
Instagram

Cafe Flora

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cafe Flora (@cafefloraveg)

Enjoy an all-vegan Valentine’s Day with Cafe Flora, available as a dine-in option or a pre-ordered takeout to enjoy at home. Each four-course meal is perfectly portioned for two and costs $150. There’s also a beverage addition for $45 that comes with three beverages. Place your order online at cafeflora.com.

The Lakehouse

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Lakehouse (@thelakehousebellevue)

James Beard Award-winning Chef Jason Wilson has created an opulent four-course Valentine’s dinner sure to please. There are options for both omnivore and vegetarian menus, as well as two tiers of sommelier-crafted wine pairings, also available to refresh your evening. Make a reservation at The Lakehouse online.

San Fermo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by San Fermo (@sanfermoseattle)

San Fermo serves up incredibly delicious Italian fare. We love their saffron spaghetti bolognese, bucatini alla carbonara, crab triangoli, pan-seared pork belly, and antipasti board. Reservations are now available online.

Location: 5341 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle
Phone: 206-342-1530
Facebook | Instagram

The Walrus and the Carpenter

Enjoy special a la carte dishes in addition to their regular dinner menu from Saturday, February 12 through Monday, February 14. Special dishes include foie gras torchon, shaved leg of lamb, uni deviled eggs, black cod brandade croquette, beet salad, and chocolate pot de creme.

Location: 4743 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle
Phone: 206-395-9227
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Hotel Sorrento

On Valentine’s Day, Hotel Sorrento is serving up a $50 three-course dinner. Enjoy shrimp scampi, slow-roasted cherry tomatoes, arugula and parmesan courses, two spaghetti and meatballs, marinara and garlic toast, and three chocolate raspberry devil’s food cakes. The meal is available for both dine-in and takeout.

Location: 900 Madison Street, Seattle
Phone: 800-426-1265
Facebook | Instagram

13 Coins Restaurant

13 Coins is serving up a special Valentine’s Day dinner special, available for dine-in or takeout.

Location: 255 S King Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-682-2513
Facebook | Instagram

Goldfinch Tavern

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goldfinch Tavern (@goldfinchtavern)

The Goldfinch Tavern team is featuring a four-course dinner for $115 per person, inclusive of a selection of appetizers, pasta, entrée and dessert. Reservations are recommended.

Location: 99 Union Street, Seattle
Facebook | Instagram

