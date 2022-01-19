Where to celebrate Lunar New Year in Seattle

Also known as Chinese Chunjie, Vietnamese Tet, Korean Solnal, Tibetan Losar, and Spring Festival, the coming Lunar New Year lands on February 1, celebrating the year of the tiger.

We’ve listed below exactly where you should go to celebrate Lunar New Year in Seattle.

Seattle’s Chinatown-International District will undoubtedly be the place to be this Lunar New Year. The day-long celebration will include traditional dragon and lion dances, martial arts, Japanese Taiko Drumming, as well as other cultural performances. Unfortunately, it’s been postponed from February 5 to Saturday, April 30th.

When: Saturday, April 30, 2021

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Chinatown-International District

Admission: Free

Most people tend to focus on Chinese New Year, and forget that the Lunar New Year spreads through other cultures too. Têt, Vietnamese Lunar Year is one of the most important festivals in Vietnam. Expect to learn all about the country’s culture and foods, as well as witness beautiful dances and entertainment on the cultural main stage.

When: February 12 to 13, 2022

Time: 10:30 am to 6 pm

Where: Seattle Center — 305 Harrison Street, Seattle

Admission: Free

Mark your calendars—Our Lunar New Year celebration is set for Friday and Saturday, January 28th-29th from Noon-10pm! Enjoy the abundance of exciting beer releases, red envelope giveaways, Year of the Water Tiger t-shirts, yummy food trucks, and MORE. pic.twitter.com/IPwlYx9pr6 — Lucky Envelope Brewing (@LuckyEnvBrewing) January 7, 2022

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with exciting beer releases, red envelope giveaways, Year of the Water Tiger merch, food trucks, and more. Beer offerings include Mijiaya Historic Chinese Beer, Lychee Thai Basil Sour, Water Tiger Cold IPA, Hawaiian Honey Lager, and 2022 Double Happiness. A limited amount of red envelope giveaways will be distributed at open each day of the event.

When: January 28 and January 29, 2022

Time: 12 to 10 pm

Where: 907 NW 50th St, Seattle

Admission: Free

Spend Lunar New Year’s weekend at the Wing Luke Museum to learn all about the traditions and reasoning behind the celebrations. Watch a traditional dragon and lion dance, as well as learn about the Chinese Zodiacs and this year, the year of the tiger.

When: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Wing Luke Museum — 719 South King Street, Seattle

Admission: Free

The Asia Pacific Cultural Center’s annual event features the beautiful country and culture of Vietnam. The event will host over 90 booths of cultural art, Vietnamese food and drinks, as well as games, crafts, and more. The New Year Celebration will also showcase live entertainment from other Asian countries such as Indonesia, Singapore, Fiji, Japan, the Philippines, and more.

When: Saturday, February 8, 2019

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Clover Park Technical College — 4500 Steilacoom Boulevard SW, Lakewood

Admission: Free

Stay tuned for performances, crafts, traditional displays, photo booths, and more. If you spend $500, you’ll receive a $50 Bellevue Collection Gift Card. You can also pick up a Lucky Lunar Scratch Card at Bellevue Square’s Guest Services from January 24 to February 6 which will reveal an offer for one of the many Asian-inspired restaurants at The Bellevue Collection.

When: January 24 through February 6

Time: All day

Where: The Bellevue Collection Mall

Admission: Free

Catch over 100 local vintage, makers and purveyors on the main floor including food trucks, covered outdoor areas, and two cocktail bars featuring Seattle’s top DJs. This week’s theme is Lunar New Year.

When: February 12, 2022

Time: 2 to 9 pm

Where: 6310 NE 74th St, Seattle

Admission: $10-20