When it comes to home design, there are so many styles to choose from, yet it can feel repetitive at times or like you can’t find your personality in it.

Finding a personal style within your design is key to things never losing their “oomph” or timelessness.

We know getting there to begin with is not always easy to do. This article breaks down the five steps you should take in order to get closer to your personal style when designing and decorating your home.

Build inspiration

This is probably the most key step that you should focus on when searching for a personal style – find inspiration!

While the goal of this article is to find “personal” style, nothing hasn’t been done before in terms of decorating but you can curate and form a sense of uniqueness. That’s why it’s recommended to look at Pinterest boards, magazines, Instagram, and more to find styles you like in order to compile what you want to see in your home.

During your inspiration phase, start to narrow down your specifics such as favorite patterns, textures, and colors. Having a clear taste and preference will help out a lot as you start designing your space as well as what products to purchase moving forward.

Incorporate your personality

After looking at your inspiration boards, start taking mental inventory or write down things that are really important to you. If you have favorite places you’ve traveled, maybe incorporate some inspired decor from those locations.

Or if you have a favorite hobby, you can include that within your design elements. Don’t be afraid to let your personality shine since the whole goal is to make it personal and completely your own.

Look at your wardrobe

This tip may seem unexpected but it is popular and useful for a reason. Take a peek at your wardrobe and find whether there is a specific way that you dress that would influence your home.

If you want your home to feel like you, then you’ve got to look at other spaces your personality shows up. Try taking inspiration from your favorite fashion designs and patterns to incorporate into your home. For example, maybe you dress a little edgy, try to incorporate some decor pieces that embody that feeling.

Edit and play with items you already have

If you’re looking to redecorate, and not start from scratch, you should definitely work with some pieces you already have. Try sorting through to see what can be altered to fit your new vision and what is actually perfect the way it is when you look at it with fresh eyes.

Not only is it great for the environment to reuse and up-cycle, it’s also great for your budget. By sorting through your items before you go shopping, you’ll have a much better idea of what types of pieces are “regret purchases” and additionally, you’ll have the space to add new things when you get rid of those pieces that can’t be redeemed.

Shop locally and secondhand if possible

Shopping at larger, popular retailers will sometimes get you those perfect more neutral pieces but if you’re out to find a more tailored, personal style, try local shops or secondhand if that is an option for you. There are many small retailers that carry those one-of-a-kind pieces that will really make your space feel special. Additionally, you’d be surprised at the gems you’ll find in antique shops that you know no one else has! Both of these options help you create a more curated look that will feel like your personality.

All these tips should hopefully help you get on the right path to finding your personal style within your home. Enjoy the process of finding unique pieces that speak to who you are and what you love. Keep in mind that this process can take time to curate the space after you’ve decided what styles you love. Trust the process and be patient when creating the space of your dreams!