Justin Bieber announces new Portland show dates in postponed world tour

May 7 2021, 10:15 am
Babak Rachpoot/Shutterstock

While he was scheduled to return this summer, Justin Bieber’s world tour has been rescheduled once again.

The Grammy Award-winning global superstar was supposed to kick off his tour this summer, but due to COVID-19 restrictions varying by state, the tour is being moved to 2022. He will be stopping in Portland at the MODA Center on March 11.

Additionally, the Justice World Tour 2022 has seven new arena shows totaling 52 dates.

The new 2022 tour kicks off in San Diego at Pechanga Arena on Friday, February 18, and wraps up in North America in Milwaukee at Milwaukee Summerfest on Friday, June 24, 2022.

The tour will also hit New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Montreal, and more.

“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” said Bieber in a release. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”

 

Tickets for new shows go on sale later this month, with details being announced on his website soon.

Justin Bieber World Tour

Friday, February 18, 2022 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena
Sunday, February 20, 2022 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Inglewood, CA The Forum
Saturday, February 26, 2022 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
Monday, February 28, 2022 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose
Wednesday, March 2, 2022 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose
Friday, March 4, 2022 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Monday, March 7, 2022 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center
Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center
Friday, March 11, 2022 Portland, OR MODA Center
Sunday, March 13, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Home Energy Arena
Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Friday, March 18, 2022 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
Monday, March 21, 2022 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Friday, March 25, 2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Monday, March 28, 2022 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
Tuesday, March 29, 2022 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Thursday, March 31, 2022 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Friday, April 1, 2022 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Monday, April 4, 2022 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Wednesday, April 6, 2022 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
Thursday, April 7, 2022 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Saturday, April 9, 2022 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Monday, April 11, 2022 Orlando, FL Amway Center
Wednesday, April 13, 2022 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena
Tuesday, April 19, 2022 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center
Thursday, April 21, 2022 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Sunday, April 24, 2022 DesMoines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
Monday, April 25, 2022 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Austin, TX Moody Center
Friday, April 29, 2022 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Sunday, May 1, 2022 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Wednesday, May 4, 2022 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
Friday, May 6, 2022 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
Monday, May 9, 2022 Chicago, IL United Center
Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Chicago, IL United Center
Thursday, May 12, 2022 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Saturday, May 14, 2022 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
Monday, May 16, 2022 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
Tuesday, May 17, 2022 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Sunday, June 5, 2022 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Friday, June 10, 2022 Washington DC Capital One Arena
Monday, June 13, 2022 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Tuesday, June 14, 2022 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Thursday, June 16, 2022 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Saturday, June 18, 2022 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Monday, June 20, 2022 Boston, MA TD Garden
Friday, June 24, 2022 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater
