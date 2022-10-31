You can now order Dollarama products through Uber Eats in Montreal

For shoppers hoping mouthwash, toilet paper, and inexpensive packs of gum could show up at your place like magic, you’re in luck. Dollarama and Uber Eats have joined forces in Montreal.

Twelve Dollarama stores now deliver to your doorstep through Uber Eats, as part of a new venture partnership the bargain chain has formed with the popular online food ordering app.

The partnership signals Uber’s beginning into the one-stop-shop model of delivery platforms.

Everything from books, winter gear, toys, hardware, accessories, and house decor to utensils, cutlery, plates, candles, electronics, cleaning products, and seasonal accessories is available in-app.

Dollarama prices listed on Uber Eats may be different from what’s listed at the in-store location, says Uber.

Uber Eats delivery fees apply to all orders.

Here are the 12 Montreal Dollarama locations that now deliver through Uber Eats: