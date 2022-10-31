You can now order Dollarama products through Uber Eats in Montreal

For shoppers hoping mouthwash, toilet paper, and inexpensive packs of gum could show up at your place like magic, you’re in luck. Dollarama and Uber Eats have joined forces in Montreal.
Twelve Dollarama stores now deliver to your doorstep through Uber Eats, as part of a new venture partnership the bargain chain has formed with the popular online food ordering app.
The partnership signals Uber’s beginning into the one-stop-shop model of delivery platforms.
Everything from books, winter gear, toys, hardware, accessories, and house decor to utensils, cutlery, plates, candles, electronics, cleaning products, and seasonal accessories is available in-app.
Dollarama prices listed on Uber Eats may be different from what’s listed at the in-store location, says Uber.
Uber Eats delivery fees apply to all orders.
- You might also like:
- First King Charles coins circulating in UK show what Canadian money could look like (PHOTOS)
- Are you still watching? Streaming subscription cancellations on the rise in Canada
- Memes spoofing "Spirit Halloween" costume packs take over the internet (PHOTOS)
Here are the 12 Montreal Dollarama locations that now deliver through Uber Eats:
- Dollarama (Pl. Alexis Nihon-Niveau Métro)
1500 Avenue Atwater
- Dollarama (911 rue Ste-Catherine Est)
911 Rue Ste-Catherine Est
- Dollarama (1934 ouest Ste-Catherine)
1934 Rue Ste-Catherine O
- Dollarama (486 Sainte-Catherine Ouest)
486 Rue Ste-Catherine O
- Dollarama (Place Montreal Trust)
1500 Mcgill College
- Dollarama (Le Faubourg Ste-Catherine)
1616 Ste-Catherine O
- Dollarama (Promenades de la Cathedrale)
625 Ste-Catherine O
- Dollarama (1665 est avenue Mont-Royal)
1665 Est Avenue Mont-Royal
- Dollarama (District Griffin)
220 Rue Peel
- Dollarama (Promenade Place du Parc)
3575 Ave. Du Parc, Suite 5630
- Dollarama (4590 Rue Saint-Denis)
4590 Rue St-Denis
- Dollarama (3817 boul. St-Laurent)
3817 Boulevard St-Laurent