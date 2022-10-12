Kenzie Lalonde is taking the reins in Montreal’s TSN Bureau.

Today, it was announced that the 28-year-old Lalonde will be filling the duties of the city’s Bureau chief, as well as serving as the sideline and rinkside reporter for Alouettes and Canadiens games moving forward.

The news comes on the heels of longtime Montreal staple John Lu departing earlier this season to return to his hometown of Winnipeg and cover the NHL’s Jets.

“Big shoes to fill,” Lalonde said in a TSN video of the announcement alongside Leafs reporter Mark Masters.

“Please extend a warm welcome to Kenzie Lalonde, Montréal’s new TSN bureau chief, Habs rinkside reporter, and Alouettes sideline reporter,” Lu wrote in a tweet. “Kenzie has extensive play-by-play experience calling Women’s World Championships & Halifax Mooseheads & reporting at the last Winter Olympics.”

“To me, walking through the Montreal locker room this morning was pretty special,” added Lalonde in the video.

Lalonde, a native of Stittsville, Ontario, spent five seasons playing hockey at Mount Allison University in New Brunswick, the latter two of which she was team captain.

Lalonde mentioned that while it’s the NHL debuts of Juraj Slafkovský, Arber Xhekaj, and Kaiden Guhle for the Canadiens, she’s got a similar feeling to those three youngsters.

“It’s their first game, and in a way, it is for me as well,” Lalonde added.