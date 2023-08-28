Tickets for Montreal NBA game are already almost sold out

Montreal will host an NBA preseason game this fall. And while tickets only hit the market on Friday morning, they are already close to selling out.

As many basketball fans have already marked on their calendars, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons will face off at the Bell Centre on Thursday, October 12 as part of the league’s ninth Canada Series.

While verified resale tickets are already on the market, according to Ticketmaster, only a few sections of the 21,000-seat arena have Official Platinum tickets still available.

As of now, only tickets in the following sections remain:

Ground level

101

102

103

111

112

113

114

115

123

124

The cheapest available pair is going for $765.82 (taxes and fees included). Meanwhile, two ground-level seats in Row B can be had for about $1,444.

As for what basketball fans can expect on the big night, OKC features two Canadians on their starting roster — star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and shooting guard Luguentz Dort, a Montreal native.

The thought of getting to play an NBA game in his hometown is something Dort said he is very much looking forward to.

“After growing up and learning to play the game of basketball in Montreal, it will be a special experience to play a preseason game in my hometown,” the 24-year-old said in a press release earlier this month. “Canada and Montreal are home to some of the best basketball fans in the world, and I’m looking forward to taking the floor at Bell Centre.”

Meanwhile, the Pistons’ squad features 2021-22 NBA All-Rookie First Team member Cade Cunningham, 2022-23 NBA All-Rookie Second Team member Jaden Ivey, and 2023 No. 5 overall draft pick Ausar Thompson.

This year’s Canada Series will also include a game between the Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings on the other side of the country in Vancouver, when the two teams face off at Rogers Arena on October 8.