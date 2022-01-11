Aoun brand Tahineh recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a notice of Aoun brand Tahineh being recalled from the marketplace due to possible salmonella contamination.

According to the CFIA, Fattal International North America Inc. is recalling its Aoun brand Tahineh (454g), sold in Ontario and Quebec. There is a possibility that the product was distributed in other provinces and territories.

The affected products have a best-before date of March 12, 2023, with the UPC 5 283000 902153.

At this time, the CFIA states that there have been no reported illnesses connected with this product.

The same product was recalled in December due to possible salmonella contamination with a best-before date of October 2022.

Consumers are asked to throw the product out or return it to the store at which it was purchased.