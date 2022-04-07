You can finally buy edibles at Quebec cannabis shops

Cannabis enthusiasts can finally buy CBD and THC-infused edibles at Quebec’s provincially run cannabis shops.

On Tuesday, the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) shelved a new product from Quebec cannabis cultivator company, Solei.

The “Bouchées Cannelle et Cassis” is available in-store and online and comes in two 15-gram pieces, each containing 2.5 mg of THC and 5 mg of CBD. Essentially, you’re getting a double dose of the cannabis plant, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana plants and its non-psychedelic counterpart, cannabidiol (CBD).

The SQDC says the cinnamon and black currant bites may “give the impression of being more relaxed, increase the feeling of calmness and may uplift your mood.” The corporation warns, “CAUTION! The effects may take up to 60 minutes to appear and may last up to 8 hours or occasionally longer.”

The fruity and sweet bites sell for $6.90.

The SQDC began selling cannabis in 2018 and branched out into THC-infused beverages in 2020. This is the crown corporation’s first venture into ready-to-eat marijuana products.

“With this product, we are offering one more option that is at a lower risk to consumer health since no combustion is necessary to consume it,” says the SQDC.

Currently, provincial law says that only the SQDC can sell cannabis and its derivatives. Quebec is the only province in Canada where selling chocolates, gummies, or cannabis candies is illegal.

Before federal legalization, Premier François Legault adopted a strict stance on edibles in the province, fearing it would appeal too much to young adults.

Solei’s brown and fruity bites will be the only types of edibles available to Quebec consumers for the foreseeable future. Legault has been adamant about his reluctance to sell the typical type of edibles relative to marijuana culture, meaning “special brownies” and neon-coloured candies are off the table.

Take note these aren’t officially called cookies but bites.

Call them what you want; 2.5 mg of THC is still enough to give you the giggles and munchies.