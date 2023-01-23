Here we go again: 25 cm snowstorm expected to hit Montreal this week

Get ready, Montreal. More of the fluffy white stuff is coming our way.

According to a special weather statement by Environment and Climate Change Canada, a sizeable snowstorm is expected to hit the following regions in Southwestern Quebec from Wednesday evening to Thursday:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

Meteorologists predict snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 centimetres accompanied by strong winds which are expected to create blowing snow. Those who have to get around are urged to practice caution. “Travel may become difficult due to accumulating snow on roads, along with very low visibilities in blowing snow,” the special weather statement reads.

Things are expected to clear up by Thursday evening, though.

To monitor the situation and forecast, you can visit Environment and Climate Change Canada’s official Montreal page.