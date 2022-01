These Montreal area schools are closed today due to inclement weather

As a major winter storm rages throughout the Montreal area, residents can expect total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm today alone.

Environment Canada confirms that their storm warning will be in effect for the following regions:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

According to the alert, “these poor weather conditions will persist into the evening.” As a result, the return to in-person learning, which was set to begin in schools across Quebec today, will have to wait.

The following Quebec school boards have announced complete closures today:

English Montreal School Board

Lester B. Pearson School Board

Sir Wilfred Laurier School Board

New Frontiers School Board

Riverside School Board

Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys

Centre de services scolaire de Montréal

Centre de services scolaire de la Pointe-de-l’Île

Centre de services scolaire Marie-Victorin

Centre de services scolaire de Laval

Centre de services scolaire de Saint-Hyacinthe

Centre de services scolaire des Mille-Îles

Centre de services scolaire des Patriotes

Centre de services scolaire des Grandes-Seigneuries

Centre de services scolaire des Laurentides

Centre de services scolaire des Samares

Centre de services scolaire des Trois-Lacs

The following schools will be closed for in-person learning today: