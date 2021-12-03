SportsHockeyCanadiens

"Sacrilegious": Montreal reacts to seeing a Habs jersey thrown on the ice

Dec 3 2021, 6:47 pm
It was December 2, 1995, when Patrick Roy was famously pulled after allowing nine goals in a game between the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens. As Forum fans mocked the all-star goalie, Roy famously stared down Montreal’s team president and announced that he had played his last game in Montreal.

He was traded to the Colorado Avalanche four days later.

Last night, exactly 26 years later, the Canadiens, who have won only six of their first 25 games, hosted the Avalanche, who ultimately handed them their 19th loss of the season.

A similar discouraging feeling came over the Bell Centre crowd as Roy’s former teams faced off two and half decades later. Many Habs fans, who have booed the team on multiple occasions this year, seemed to reach their breaking point.

One even pitched their team jersey and hat onto the ice. The gesture of frustration has since caused quite a stir in the fanbase, who, only six short months ago, watched their team compete in the Stanley Cup Final.

Many fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the action, with one user even calling it “sacrilegious.”

