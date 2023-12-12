When the cold weather hits Quebec, a real winter wonderland sparks into life. We’re talking enchanting frosty landscapes, exciting seasonal experiences, and a sense of magic all around Canada’s largest province.

This time of year, Quebec’s beauty calls out to be explored — so why not hit the road and discover everything it has to offer for yourself?

It goes without saying that embarking on a winter road trip requires a vehicle that can handle any challenge our mighty Canadian winter throws at us. With dependable range, advanced technology, and ultimate comfort, the Kia EV6 is perfect for all your winter travels.

To demonstrate the capabilities of the Kia EV6 in winter conditions, content creator Sansdrick Lavoie (@sansdricklavoie) recently embarked on an all-electric three-day road trip from Montreal to Mont Tremblant and experienced first-hand the Kia EV6’s energy conserving and recuperating technologies that allow for a non-stop journey, even in cold temperatures.

To inspire you to take the wheel and head out on your very own electric escape, we’re recounting Lavoie’s epic adventure and sharing the best pit stops and experiences along the way. Here’s what a winter road trip through Quebec could look like.

Cruising through winter panoramas

Check out the picturesque resort town of Saint-Sauver and enjoy some holiday shopping; or pull into Saint Jerome, situated on the banks of the Rivière du Nord, to explore local art galleries and see the beautiful Cathedral of Saint-Jérôme.

Anxieties around range and charging don’t need to be a barrier when you’re exploring Quebec over the winter months. Kia’s EV6 has an exceptional electric range of up to 499km*, allowing for worry-free road trips. There is also an ample amount of level 2 and 3 chargers throughout Quebec, even in remote areas.

Exploring Mont Tremblant

Mont Tremblant is a vibrant village full of charming shops, restaurants, and lots of après-ski activities. To really appreciate the area’s beauty, take a ride on the panoramic gondola to the peak of Tremblant, where you can enjoy breathtaking views of the Laurentian Mountains and the surrounding valleys. Once you reach the top, there are several hiking trails to explore and an observation tower for 360-degree views.

Be sure to check out Mont Tremblant National Park, a vast wilderness full of breathtaking scenery, protected lakes, rolling rivers, and lush forests.

There are also several spas in the Mont Tremblant area for when you need to unwind after a packed day of adventure.

Renting a cozy winter chalet

Spending the night in a comfortable and toasty chalet is a classic winter experience. It’s also a great way to take a much-needed break from driving and spend some quality time with your road trip buddies.

There are a number of rental cottages within a short drive of Mont Tremblant, where you can cozy up with a cup of hot cocoa, stay warm by the fire, and watch the snow fall outside your window.

Booking a chalet is the perfect way to rest and refuel for a new day of adventure, all while recharging your electric vehicle. Lavoie and friends simply plugged their Kia EV6 into the Level 2 charger available at the chalet, charged overnight, and kept on cruising through the Quebec countryside without having to worry about making additional stops.

If you need a quick top-up along the way, the EV6’s high-speed 800V charging system can fast-charge 100 km of range in less than 5 minutes, or, go from 10% to 80% battery charge in 18 minutes (350kW).

Enjoying an abundance of outdoor activities

The Mont Tremblant area itself is full of exhilarating outdoor activities, from snowboarding to fat-biking to the art of ice fishing. And when it comes to skiing, its diverse range of terrain, well-groomed trails, challenging slopes, and off-piste areas for adventure seekers means there’s something for everyone no matter the skill level.

As you drive around and explore in the cold weather, you’ll feel safe and secure thanks to some key EV6 features. The vehicle is ideal for winter conditions as it comes with an eco-friendly heat pump to recycle heat and help maintain the all-electric range even at low temperatures.

Other features that are helpful for cold weather performance include iPedal driving for regenerative braking, eco mode, and a driver-only setting on the HVAC that’s perfect for preserving energy if you’re travelling alone.

As Lavoie demonstrated, with a little bit of planning and Kia’s ultra-fast charging capabilities, exploring new corners of Canada is an endless possibility — even in the winter!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sansdrick Lavoie (@sansdricklavoie)

To follow Lavoie and friends on their epic EV6 road trip adventure, visit Kia’s EV Road Trip webpage.