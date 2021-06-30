8 Quebec patios that will transport you to paradise

The mere thought of cracking a cold beer on a Quebec patio on a breezy, sunny day helped us get through the dreadful winter months.

Patio season has been a beacon of light at the end of the tunnel and, now, as we set foot on the other side, it’s high time we dig up our shorts, head outdoors, and reunite with our favourite people to celebrate the radiant days ahead and cheers to our newfound freedom.

Now, with the dawn of Corona Patios popping up throughout the province, it seems paradise is within even closer reach than we thought. If you’re looking for a local haven of your own, we’ve tallied up our top patio picks of the season where you can pop a lime in a Corona, take in some stellar views, and sip on a Cerveza.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terrasse newHaūs (@terrassenewhaus)

Pink skies are exactly what you’ll see when the sun sets on the terrace of this boho rooftop bar — one of the newest additions to Montreal’s thriving patio scene.

Extravagant decor, live music, and nostalgic memorabilia are among the things you’ll discover at this iconic Quebec City locale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Ptit Caribou (@ptit.caribou)

Looking for a place to rest your legs after a day of exploring the mountains and have that much-deserved brew? The patio at P’tit Caribou — the epicentre of Mont-Tremblant’s nightlife scene for over 27 years — is the perfect place to do just that.

To get away from the city within the city, head to this picturesque golf course where you can hit a few balls before retiring for a crisp afternoon beer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baie de Beauport Sun Life (@baiebeauport)

Prepare to be charmed by the beachfront atmosphere and St. Lawrence River views of this Port of Quebec joint.

As the name suggests, this island-clad spot — located in Montreal’s West Island — boasts lakeside views where you can boat watch and indulge in pub fare.

If dive bars are more your scene, Brossard’s Dirty D — where street food, beer, and local chatter are aplenty — will be just your speed.

The coveted rooftop terrace of this Lévis institution has a vibrant, yet intimate, atmosphere where you can relish in the eclectic decor and raise a glass.

To learn more about where you can enjoy an iced cold Corona this summer, you can visit coronaextra.ca.