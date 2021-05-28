Misery Index: Quebec ranked Canada's third least happy province

If you’ve been feeling a little unhappy lately, you’re not alone.

According to a new Provincial COVID-19 Misery Index from the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, Quebec ranks as one of Canada’s most miserable provinces.

The index considers pandemic-related factors such as slow or poor response from the government, lost jobs, and the spread of sickness and death from the virus itself.

Divided into three main categories, the index captures “disease misery,” “response misery,” and “economic misery” impacts in each province by measuring 11 key metrics.

Metrics also include cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 population, the number of deaths related to the virus, the number of people receiving a vaccination, restrictive public health measures, and changes in unemployment, among others.

“Not surprisingly, the misery from COVID-19 has hit hardest in the provinces that have experienced the highest incidence rates of the virus,” reads the report.

Quebec ranked as the third most miserable province, earning a “D” score, while Ontario ranked second and British Columbia ranked fourth.

As for the most miserable province in the country, that designation goes to Alberta — the province also earned a “D” score.

The Maritime provinces fared the best, and Prince Edward Island was rated least miserable with an “A+” score, followed by Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Quebec’s misery scores were spread between economic misery (25.3%), disease misery (45.9%), and response misery (28.6%). High scores were received in “deaths per 100k” and “strignency.”

At a national level, Canada ranked as the fifth most miserable out of 15 countries around the world, while the US came in seventh for unhappiness.

Spain scored the highest in the global rankings, earning the title of the least happy country on the COVID-19 Misery Index.