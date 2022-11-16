François Legault says Quebec won't make face masks mandatory this time around

Quebec Premier François Legault said the government won’t be enforcing face masks in public spaces this time around.

During a media scrum before a caucus meeting in Quebec City on Tuesday, the premier said there is “no question” of reintroducing the province’s long-lasting mask mandate.

Legault says the government will continue to recommend wearing one but will inevitably leave the decision to each individual.

“There is no question of reintroducing mandatory masks in public places,” he said.

Public health officials have been strongly pushing for masks to be worn in all indoor public spaces — including schools and daycare — as flu season begins.

Last week, the Collège des médecins du Québec recommended that people wear masks in public places, especially as holiday gatherings begin to ramp up.

Currently, Quebec Public Health encourages mask-wearing in all medical facilities and healthcare settings across the province and for citizens experiencing flu, COVID-19, or cold symptoms. Officials also recommend face masks when interacting with vulnerable people — like those with compromised immune systems.

Face masks were required across most of Quebec on July 18, 2020, and the mandate was lifted on May 14, 2022.

The Collège des médecins du Québec is urging Quebecers to put masks on again, amid a “worrying rise” in respiratory virus cases among children and overflowing pediatric emergency rooms.

During the media scrum, Legault said mandated masks aren’t coming back, “any time soon,” in French.

On Wednesday afternoon, Quebec’s Minister of Health Christian Dubé, and the province’s director of public health, Dr. Luc Boileau, are expected to provide a COVID-19 update for the province.