Total COVID-19 cases in Quebec have surpassed 900,000 since the start of the pandemic, 2,328 of which have been added in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux, total cases have reached 904,574 since March 2020.

Public health has added 24 additional virus-related deaths, totalling 13,790 across the province.

There are 1,995 hospitalizations across Quebec, a decrease of 57 compared to Tuesday. Of the hospitalizations, 129 are in intensive care, a decrease of three from the previous day.

Over the past day, 25,055 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the province. Since December 2020, 18,243,280 vaccines have been distributed in Quebec.

At a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Quebec’s Health Minister, Christian Dubé, announced a three-step plan for the removal of the province’s VaxiCode passport.

As of March 14, the vaccine passport will be removed from all sites, including restaurants and long-term care homes.