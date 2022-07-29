Quebec health officials will provide COVID-19 update today

Quebec health officials will provide the province with an update on the “current state of COVID-19” this afternoon.

National Director of Public Health Dr. Luc Boileau will be holding a briefing on Friday at 1 pm. On Thursday , Santé Quebec added 1,671 new cases and 13 new virus-related deaths. #COVID19 – En date du 27 juillet, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/TG8KBlln4B pic.twitter.com/4uICFQ6Imd — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) July 28, 2022 Hospitalization numbers, which seem to have stabilized, increased by one yesterday, bringing the total to 2,222, including 763 due to COVID-19.