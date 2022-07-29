NewsCoronavirus

Quebec health officials will provide COVID-19 update today

DH Montreal Staff
DH Montreal Staff
|
Jul 29 2022, 1:47 pm
Quebec health officials will provide COVID-19 update today
Mongkolchon Akesin/Shutterstock

Quebec health officials will provide the province with an update on the “current state of COVID-19” this afternoon.

National Director of Public Health Dr. Luc Boileau will be holding a briefing on Friday at 1 pm.
On Thursday, Santé Quebec added 1,671 new cases and 13 new virus-related deaths.

Hospitalization numbers, which seem to have stabilized, increased by one yesterday, bringing the total to 2,222, including 763 due to COVID-19.

A total of 1,144,098 have tested positive in the province. Since the start of Quebec’s mass vaccine rollout, 20,308,068 doses have been administered to Quebecers.

DH Montreal StaffDH Montreal Staff
+ News
+ Coronavirus
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.