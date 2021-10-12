More than 400 new cases have been added to Quebec’s COVID-19 case total over the past 24 hours.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed 409 new coronavirus cases across the province since Monday morning.

To date, the total number of people infected in Quebec during the pandemic has risen to 416,676.

Public health also reports two additional virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations have increased by one since yesterday and now total 291. Patients in intensive care have decreased by six throughout Quebec, totalling 72.

Over the past 24 hours, 4,580 vaccine doses were administered, amounting to 13,033,734 since December 2020.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been 11,422 COVID-19-related deaths in Quebec and 400,347 recoveries since March 2020.

The Quebec Order of Nurses (OIIQ) recently announced that members who have not been adequately vaccinated for COVID-19 would have their permits to practice suspended as of October 15.

Along with the OIIQ, Quebec Minister of Health and Social Services Christian Dubé has urged multiple professional orders of healthcare workers to suspend the licences of those who have not been vaccinated.

The deadline is part of the province’s decision to suspend any unvaccinated employees in the health sector face without pay.

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 28,186, along with 1,655,377 total cases.