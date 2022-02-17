Quebec City has granted additional powers to its police force to be able to handle another COVID-19 mandate protest that is heading towards the capital this weekend.

Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand announced that the Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) will be able to enforce additional traffic measures, street closures, and prohibit the consumption of outdoor alcohol and cooking in public places.

Marchand says the new measures were adopted by Quebec City’s executive committee.

The new orders allow police to make decisions based on the intentions of protestors.

Quebec City’s mayor says the new measures are an “order of prevention” and allow police to make decisions like limiting traffic to certain areas or closing a street without needing prior approval.

“It’s an order of being able to act instead of react,” said Marchand in French. “That’s the goal of our amendment.”

Quebec City police issued 170 tickets during the first weekend of provincial protests in the capital.