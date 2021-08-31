Quebec summer poutine festival will conclude in Pointe-Claire

Quebec’s Grand Poutinefest tour, which started back in May, is making its final stop of the year in Point-Claire.

From September 10 to 12, six food trucks will be offering 20 variations of the Quebec delicacy in the Fairview parking lot.

Along with vegan versions, there are also poutines topped with ribs, pulled pork, bacon, sausage, General Tao’s chicken, crispy tofu, and more.

The gourmet festival will also feature churros and a homemade lemonade stand.

Activities for children and continuous entertainment by Cirque Éloize will also be available for festival-goers to enjoy.

In a festival press release, parent company Archibald announced that “the entertainment activities will always take place in the centre of the site in order to respect the social distance and avoid contact between festival-goers and the various artists.”

To learn more about the event, click here.

When: September 10 to 12

Time: Friday, 5 pm – 9 pm; Saturday, 12 pm – 9 pm; Sunday, 12 pm – 8 pm

Where: 6801 Route Transcanadienne, Pointe-Claire

Price: Poutine prices vary