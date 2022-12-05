Beams of light will honour Polytechnique massacre victims tomorrow in Montreal

Tuesday marks the 33rd anniversary of the Ecole Polytechnique Massacre, in which 14 women lost their lives.

On December 6, 1989, 25-year-old Marc Lepine opened fire, shooting 28 people and killing 14 women before turning the gun on himself.

On Tuesday night, 14 beacons of light will shine towards the sky from Mont-Royal in honour of the memory of the young women who lost their lives in the tragedy. The City of Montreal and Polytechnique Montréal invite the public to reflect and take a moment of silence for the victims on December 6.

The light projection installation will light the city’s skyline during the evening, starting at 5:10 pm — the time the first shots were fired during the tragedy. The 14 beacons will be lit one by one as the names of all 14 victims are read aloud.

Moment Factory has built the light installation in commemoration of the massacre every year since 2014.

There will also be live streaming of the occasion on Polytechnique’s YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter feeds.

A wreath of white roses will also be placed on the commemorative plaque that honours the victim at the university’s campus on Tuesday at 8:30 am.

The following photos of previous memorials were shared by Moment Factory ahead of the commemoration: