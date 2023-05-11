P.K. Subban challenges Canadiens' Suzuki to bubble hockey on Bell Centre ice (VIDEO)

P.K. Subban’s new show recently debuted on ESPN+, and one of the first episodes has him returning to familiar territory.

On Wednesday, the NHL on ESPN YouTube channel uploaded a clip from P.K.’s Places that saw the former player hanging out with Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki at the Bell Centre.

Things kick off with the two meeting in the Habs’ dressing room.

“Hey, I said players only,” Suzuki says jokingly, taping his stick as Subban walks in. Subban then asks if he can sit before finding a spot in former teammate Brendan Gallagher’s stall.

Subban, who recently spent time with 10-time Stanley Cup champion Yvon Cournoyer, then asks the 23-year-old what winning it all in Montreal would mean to him.

“It’s giving me chills just thinking about,” says Suzuki, who got a taste of playoff success during the Habs 2021 run to the Cup final. “To go that close to the Stanley Cup, it really makes you hungry for more, and hopefully we can have a bunch of other Stanley Cup runs soon.”

The former Habs defenceman also asks Suzuki if he learned anything watching him play on TV as a kid.

“The one breakaway goal that you got? stands out for sure,” says Suzuki. “Probably learned a few moves off of you — Spin-o-rama, maybe.”

The duo then make their way to centre ice for a friendly game of classic arcade-style bubble hockey.

Despite claiming to be “a little rusty,” the Habs captain takes a quick 2-0 lead on Subban before winning the intense table game.

The episode marked Subban’s second visit to his former arena this year. The first saw him bring back the legendary triple low five with former teammate Carey Price during his Homecoming Night in January.

Despite being traded from the team back in 2016 and retiring from the NHL altogether in 2022, Subban’s soft spot for the Canadiens organization has clearly not dwindled.

P.K.’s Places cannot be streamed yet in Canada, but fans in the US and around the world can now watch it on ESPN+.