More onion brands recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination

Health Canada has updated its recall with more onions from Mexico due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency updated its October 27 recall to include more brands, including Dorsey brand, MVP brand, Pier-C brand, and Riga Farms brand Onions Product of Mexico, and remove them from the marketplace.

They may have been sold in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and distributed in other provinces and territories.

There is a chance they may have been sold in bulk or smaller packages with or without a label and may not have the same brand or product names.

The update was triggered by recalls in the US from Prosource Produce LLC of Hailey, Idaho and by Keeler Family Farms of Deming, New Mexico.

In the past few days, there have been three recalls of onions from Mexico.

Health Canada warns that although food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled, it can still make you sick.

Short-term symptoms can include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, cramps, and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.