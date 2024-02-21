Netflix to release new documentary about fall of Montreal Expos

The Montreal Expos are back… as the subject of a new documentary, at least.

While it wasn’t necessarily the update they were hoping for, Expos fans were gifted a piece of good news nonetheless on Wednesday when Netflix Canada announced that the defunct team would be the subject of a new documentary coming to the platform.

“In 2004, Quebec’s beloved Expos left Montreal,” Netflix Canada wrote in an X post. “A new documentary coming to Netflix will explore the setbacks that led to the baseball team’s departure and how it continues to spark debate 20 years later.”

After the news dropped, Richard Deitsch of The Athletic reported that the still-untitled documentary would be produced by Montreal film company Attraction.

Joining the MLB in 1969, the Expos were the league’s first franchise located outside the United States. They played in the National League (NL) East division from 1969 until 2004.

With attendance dwindling and the organization failing to secure funding for a new ballpark, the Expos left Montreal for Washington to become the Nationals in the 2004-05 season.

In the decades that have followed the team’s departure, Montreal’s MLB hopes have never fully been extinguished, with rumours of a return emerging every few years.