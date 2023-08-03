Montreal to host NBA pre-season game with Quebec-born player

For the second year in a row Montreal will get the chance to host an NBA pre-season game this fall as part of the league’s Canada Series.

The NBA announced on Thursday that the ninth edition of the event will kick off on October 8 when the Toronto Raptors play the Sacramento Kings at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

Then, on Thursday, October 12, the Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Detroit Pistons at the Bell Centre.

OKC features two Canadians on their roster with star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and shooting guard Luguentz Dort – a Montreal native.

And the thought of getting to play at the highest level in his hometown is something Dort is very much looking forward to.

“After growing up and learning to play the game of basketball in Montréal, it will be a special experience to play a preseason game in my hometown,” the 24-year-old said. “Canada and Montreal are home to some of the best basketball fans in the world, and I’m looking forward to taking the floor at Bell Centre.”

In total, 15 NBA teams have participated in 16 preseason games across six cities as part of Canada Series, drawing a total attendance of more than a quarter of a million fans.

People can already register for exclusive presale ticket access now at Canada Series.