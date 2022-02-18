Montrealers woke up to a snowy winter wonderland on Friday (PHOTOS)

When Montrealers looked out their window Friday morning they were greeted by a thick white blanket of fluffy snow.

And while it was pretty to look at, it was serious enough to close a large number of schools in the Montreal area.

Environment Canada has also issued a snowfall warning asking commuters to adjust to driving conditions. “Visibility may also be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” says the agency’s website.

A huge positive that comes with a snowstorm is the photos, and thanks to Instagram posts from the city’s amateur and professional photographers, we got to see so many frosty perspectives.

Here are some of our favourite snowy shots from the morning.

