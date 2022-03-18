Editor’s note: This story describes the graphic assault of a child.

A passerby is sharing his alarming experience after witnessing a 10-year-old girl in Montreal get attacked by a 21-year-old man.

On Monday, the 10-year-old girl was attacked on her way home from school during lunch by Tanvir Singh, the identified suspect who was arrested shortly after.

While speaking with French media company Noovo Info, Dominique Roy — a native of Pointe-aux-Tremble, where the horrific assault occurred — shared details about the attack.

Just seconds before the ensuing assault, Roy says he walked passed Singh. He was parking his car when two other children ran up to him, asking for help. As he raced towards the crime scene, he called the police.

Roy, who says he’s still in shock, reports that the attacker stopped hitting the young girl as he ran towards him. He claims a group of passersby helped to hold down Singh until police arrived to conduct the arrest.

The Pointe-aux-Tremble resident said he put his coat over the young girl’s head while waiting for paramedics, admitting her face was covered in bruises after “numerous blows to the head.”

Roy says the young girl lost and regained consciousness “seven or eight times” and claims that police “believed she was gone.”

Once the victim regained consciousness, Roy says the girl started crying while police were asking for her name, age, and if she remembered what happened.

Roy says he’d like to meet the girl once she’s released from the hospital to “give her a hug and tell her she’s going to have a good life.”

Singh appeared in Montreal court on Wednesday and faces four charges: aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and possession of a weapon. The suspect is also undergoing a series of psychiatric exams to assess his state of mental health and if he’s fit to stand trial.

Since the attack, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched, raising funds for the young girl and her family. With an initial goal set at $5,000, nearly $40,000 has already been raised since Tuesday morning.

On Monday, the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) said the young girl suffered “serious upper-body injuries,” mainly to her head but said the 10-year-old’s condition is stable.

In a social media post after the attack, the girl’s aunt says the family is “living a nightmare” and says the assault happened “for no good reason.”

On Tuesday morning, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said the “terrible assault” is “absolutely unacceptable” and that “no child should be subject to it.”

The 10-year-old’s aunt says she wants justice for her niece and for all other victims “of this kind of sickness.”