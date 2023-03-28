Montreal's citywide single-use plastic ban comes into effect today

Since September 27, single-use plastic bags have been outlawed in Montreal. As of March 28, however, certain disposable items used to wrap or consume food will also be banned across the city.

The bylaw prohibits the distribution of these items for both on-site consumption and takeout order or delivery.

According to a news release, the following single-use, non-compostable items are now prohibited in restaurants and establishments that sell food:

Cups

Plates

Containers

Stir sticks

Straws

Utensils

All polystyrene (#6) and compostable (#7 PLA and PHA) plastic items

Trays (except those used for raw meat and fish)

There are exceptions, though. According to the City, these prohibitions do not apply to non-profit food aid organizations, establishments that only offer a home delivery service, pre-packaged foods from outside an establishment, and cups, glasses, and cardboard containers coated with plastic.

To help with the transition, the City of Montreal has shared a webpage to provide alternatives for everyday single-use plastic items.

Consult Concertation Montréal’s Guide to Good Practices for Reducing Packaging and Food Waste.